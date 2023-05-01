May 1: Dodgers 13, Phillies 4

The Dodgers set season highs in hits and runs, hitting four home runs to beat the Phillies on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
May 1, 2023, 5:01am PDT
May 1
Dodgers overpower Phillies in opener
The Dodgers hit four home runs and had season highs with 13 runs and 15 hits in beating the Phillies on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
May 1
With Trea back in LA, Dodgers have a revolving door at SS
With their 2022 shortstop Trea Turner back in town with the Phillies, the Dodgers in 2023 are scrambling to full the position after Gavin Lux was injured in spring training. Miguel Rojas, Chris Taylor, and Mookie Betts will split time at the position.
May 1
Dodgers vs. Phillies Game I chat
The Dodgers play the Phillies on Monday night to open a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
May 1
Dodgers starting rotation not set in Stone, at least not officially
A look at the Dodgers starting rotation for the upcoming two weeks, including Gavin Stone starting Wednesday, giving Dustin May extra rest, and how things set up for series against the Padres for each of the next two weekends.
May 1
Rojas activated off injured list, Wynns DFA’d
The Dodgers activated shortstop Miguel Rojas off the injured list after missing 11 games with a hamstring strain, and designated catcher Austin Wynns for assignment.
May 1
Dodgers vs. Phillies series info
The Dodgers host the Phillies in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles beginning Monday night.