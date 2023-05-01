Dodgers vs. Phillies series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers and Phillies matchup at Dodger Stadium figures to be exciting not only because of the playoff aspirations for both teams, but because of the various players expected to return during the three-game series.

Monday will be Trea Turner’s first game against the Dodgers after signing an 11-year, $300-million contract with the Phillies. The shortstop comes to Los Angeles in a 4-for-35 slump, hitting .260/.330/.374 with a 78 wRC+ after the season’s first month.

The Dodgers are expected to activate shortstop Miguel Rojas, potentially on Monday, after he missed 11 games on the injured list with a strained left hamstring. When Rojas returns, he’s expected to have a reduced role, starting a couple times per week in an effort to keep him healthy.

Bryce Harper had Tommy John surgery in November, and depending on how his doctor visit goes on Monday, he could return to the Phillies lineup as early as Tuesday, as Matt Gelb at The Athletic reported.

On Wednesday afternoon’s series finale, Gavin Stone will be called up to make his major league debut, as the Dodgers give their rotation extra rest.

Dodgers vs. Phillies pitching probables

Monday, 7:10 p.m. PT

Tony Gonsolin vs. Taijuan Walker

SportsNet LA

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. PT

Julio Urías vs. Matt Strahm (L)

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Wednesday, 1:10 p.m.

Gavin Stone vs. Aaron Nola

SportsNet LA