Dodgers activate Miguel Rojas off injured list, designate Austin Wynns for assignment

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers on Monday activated Miguel Rojas off the injured list after the shortstop missed 11 games with a strained left hamstring.

Rojas played two games with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga over the weekend in San Bernardino, playing five innings at shortstop on Saturday and batting three times as the designated hitter on Sunday. Rojas had two hits, including a home run, in six at-bats and was hit by a pitch with the Quakes.

Before injuring his hamstring, Rojas also missed five straight games earlier in April with a mile left groin strain. Manager Dave Roberts on Saturday said Rojas would have a reduced role once he returns, starting only a few times each week, splitting time at shortstop with Chris Taylor and Mookie Betts.

“There’s a lot of soft tissue,” Roberts said. “We’ve got to find a way to keep him healthy.”

To make roster room for Rojas, the Dodgers designated catcher Austin Wynns for assignment.

Wynns was signed as a free agent on April 16, when Will Smith landed on the concussion injured list. He had two hits, including a two-run double, in his 11 at-bats plus a walk with the Dodgers, playing five games, including four starts at catcher. Wynns also threw out two of nine runners trying to steal.

Smith was activated off the injured list on Friday, and after playing two games as the designated hitter, caught Sunday’s series finale against the Cardinals.

After designating Wynns for assignment, the Dodgers now have 38 players on the 40-man roster. One of those slots is expected to be filled by Gavin Stone, who is set to make his major league debut on Wednesday.