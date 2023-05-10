 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Syndication: Journal Sentinel

May 10: Dodgers 8, Brewers 1

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Estevão Maximo
One day after the Dodgers used seven relievers to pitch eight innings, Clayton Kershaw rescued the bullpen with seven strong innings, backed by three home runs and a fruitful middle-inning stretch to blow out the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

May 8, 2023, 5:02am PDT