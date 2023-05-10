May 10: Dodgers 8, Brewers 1

One day after the Dodgers used seven relievers to pitch eight innings, Clayton Kershaw rescued the bullpen with seven strong innings, backed by three home runs and a fruitful middle-inning stretch to blow out the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
Kershaw rescues Dodgers from pitching roster crunch to end road trip
The Dodgers bullpen was gassed and a roster move to add a pitcher had its own complications. But Clayton Kershaw made it all moot with seven strong innings in Wednesday’s win over the Brewers.
Kershaw leads Dodgers to fourth straight series victory
The Dodgers beat the Brewers thanks to three more home runs and seven strong innings from Clayton Kershaw to beat the Brewers, winning their four consecutive series.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Game III chat
The Dodgers battle the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
