Dodgers minors: Jonny DeLuca, Gavin Stone, Dalton Rushing

All four Dodgers affiliates won on Tuesday, including a blowout in Double-A and some big home runs throughout the minors.

Player of the day

Jonny DeLuca reached base four times for Double-A Tulsa, hitting his team-leading ninth home run along with a single and two walks. He also stole two bases, leading the Drillers with nine steals, too. DeLuca scored three runs, taking over the team lead in that stat (24) as well.

DeLuca has enjoyed home cooking so far this season, hitting .379/.493/.879 with eight of his nine home runs in 16 games at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, compared to .192/.269/.319 in 11 road games.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

David Freitas hit a grand slam in his first game of the season for Oklahoma City’s first runs of the game in the seventh inning of a win over the Round Rock Express (Rangers).

FIRST GRAND SLAM OF THE SEASON!



David Freitas gives the Dodgers the lead in the 7th inning with this big blast! pic.twitter.com/fgGcY41ibC — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) May 10, 2023

It was the first game of the season for the 34-year-old Freitas, who was a non-roster invitee in Dodgers camp during spring training after signing a minor league deal in January. Freitas was just activated off the developmental list on Tuesday. Oklahoma City broadcaster Alex Freedman noted that Freitas has been the bullpen catcher at times this season, the (until Tuesday) off-roster third catcher behind Hunter Feduccia and Patrick Mazeika.

Freitas was the designated hitter on Tuesday, and hit he did.

Gavin Stone pitched into the sixth inning for the first time this year, throwing a season-high 91 pitches while allowing one run in 5⅓ innings. He also tied a season high with four walks, and struck out four. He’d be in line to step into the Dodgers rotation next Monday if Noah Syndergaard’s nasty right index finger cut requires a stint on the injured list.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers hit three home runs in a home rout of the Springfield Cardinals. In addition to DeLuca’s solo shot, Brandon Lewis and Jose Ramos each hit two-run home runs. Ramos also doubled in another run.

Eddys Leonard continued his extra-base hit barrage with two more doubles after six extra-base hits earned him Texas League player of the week honors last week. Andy Pages singled twice and doubled, driving in three.

Nick Nastrini got the win, allowing a run in five innings while striking out four.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons came within one out of a shutout, but settled for a road win over the Lake County Captains (Guardians). Left-hander Justin Wrobleski had his longest outing of the season, striking out five in his 4⅔ scoreless innings, allowing two singles and three walks.

Dalton Rushing homered for Great lakes, his fifth of the season, and also singled.

No doubt about this one from Dalton Rushing.



The @Dodgers' No. 7 prospect swats his 5th long ball for the @greatlakesloons. pic.twitter.com/U1ksA074Oz — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 10, 2023

Austin Gauthier, fresh off winning Midwest League player of the week, singled home two runs and walked in another. Outfielder Chris Alleyne walked three times and stole his 10th base of the season, second on the team.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

A 1-0 game in the eighth turned into a pinball affair over the final three half-innings, with the Quakes scoring two in the ninth to beat the Stockton Ports (A’s). Down a run in the ninth, Jesus Galiz and Kenneth Betancourt singled to start the inning, setting the stage for Dayton Dooney’s walk-off, two-run double.

DAYTON DOONEY WITH THE WALK OFF pic.twitter.com/rRq0CkEXmP — Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (@RCQuakes) May 9, 2023

Rancho Cucamonga first took the lead with a two-run eighth, then Stockton took the lead back with two runs in the top of the ninth. Designated hitter Jorge Puerta doubled and singled, and drove in the Quakes’ first run. Shortstop Jose Izarra singled twice.

Starter Jerming Rosario allowed one run in four innings with four strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 2.88.

Transactions

Triple-A: Justin Bruihl was called up to the Dodgers. Catcher David Freitas was activated off the developmental list by Oklahoma City.

Double-A: Pitcher Jake Pilarski was promoted from Great Lakes after the fireballer struck out 20 of his 53 batters faced (37.7 percent) with a 0.71 ERA (two runs, one earned) in 12⅔ innings with nine saves. The 25-year-old signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers in December after pitching the last two years in independent league baseball, and turned heads by throwing 100 mph during spring training. Cole Percival was released after his 7.71 ERA and more walks (seven) than strikeouts (five) in 4⅔ innings with the Drillers.

Low-A: Pitcher Fran Castro joined the Quakes from extended spring training.

