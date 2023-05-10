Dodgers notes: Mookie Betts, ghosts, Noah Syndergaard, Gavin Lux

The Dodgers rebounded after a series-opening loss with a win on Tuesday, fueled by three home runs to beat the Brewers in the middle game in Milwaukee. The bullpen had to pitch eight innings after Noah Syndergaard exited with a cut on his right index finger.
Manager Dave Roberts told reporters after the game that an injured-list stint is a possibility for Syndergaard, but they would wait a few days before deciding, per SportsNet LA:
Dave Roberts gives some more insight on Noah Syndergaard's finger issue. pic.twitter.com/ICsxhFAgKO— SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 10, 2023
Justin Bruihl was one of seven Dodgers relief pitchers on Tuesday, retiring all five batters he faced to earn the victory. Bruihl was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day when Caleb Ferguson was placed on the paternity list.
The Dodgers had one more night in the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, sans Mookie Betts, who rented accommodations elsewhere. That hotel has a long-rumored history of being haunted.
- Gavin Lux is with the Dodgers in his home state of Wisconsin, and talked with Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register about his arduous rehab process from his season-ending knee injury. “You try to find the wins every day,” Lux told Plunkett. “There aren’t many of them.”
- Dan Szymborski at FanGraphs identified some players that teams should try to sign to contract extensions. Included among them was the Dodgers with Julio Urías, though at first glance the $186 million over eight years Szymborski suggested seems less than Urías would get on the open market.
- The collective bargaining agreement, which was agreed to by MLB players and owners in March 2022, was finally released in full to the public on Tuesday after all the i’s were dotted and the t’s were crossed. J.C. Cooper at Baseball America pored over the document and wrote about some notable details.
