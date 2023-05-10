Dodgers notes: Mookie Betts, ghosts, Noah Syndergaard, Gavin Lux

The Dodgers rebounded after a series-opening loss with a win on Tuesday, fueled by three home runs to beat the Brewers in the middle game in Milwaukee. The bullpen had to pitch eight innings after Noah Syndergaard exited with a cut on his right index finger.

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters after the game that an injured-list stint is a possibility for Syndergaard, but they would wait a few days before deciding, per SportsNet LA:

Dave Roberts gives some more insight on Noah Syndergaard's finger issue. pic.twitter.com/ICsxhFAgKO — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 10, 2023

Justin Bruihl was one of seven Dodgers relief pitchers on Tuesday, retiring all five batters he faced to earn the victory. Bruihl was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day when Caleb Ferguson was placed on the paternity list.

The Dodgers had one more night in the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, sans Mookie Betts, who rented accommodations elsewhere. That hotel has a long-rumored history of being haunted.

