Dodgers vs. Padres series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers and Padres are back at it again for a second consecutive weekend series, this time at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Both weekends featured one game exclusively televised nationally. Last weekend in San Diego, ESPN broadcast the finale on ‘Sunday Night Baseball,’ while this weekend will feature Saturday afternoon’s game on Fox, with Joe Davis and John Smoltz on the call.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez is expected to be activated this weekend after missing 15 games with lower back tightness. Reliever Caleb Ferguson will likely return off the paternity list during the series.

After these first two series between the Dodgers and Padres, they don’t play again until August 4-7 at Petco Park, a weekend wraparound series.

The first two games of the series are pitching rematches from last weekend.

Dodgers vs. Padres schedule

Friday, 7:10 p.m. PT

Dustin May vs. Blake Snell (L)

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Saturday, 4:15 p.m.

Julio Urías vs. Joe Musgrove

Fox

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.

Tony Gonsolin vs. Michael Wacha

SportsNet LA