Caleb Ferguson activated from paternity list, Dodgers option Wander Suero

The Dodgers activated Caleb Ferguson off the paternity list on Friday, after the relief pitcher missed the final two games of the series against the Brewers in Milwaukee. Wander Suero was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Ferguson actually missed the entire three-game series, after pitching the final two games in San Diego, manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Monday at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The Dodgers placed Ferguson on the paternity list on Tuesday, calling up fellow left-hander Justin Bruihl.

Ferguson’s wife Carissa gave birth to their first child, a son named Brooks.

Baby Brooks Robert Ferguson is here!



Congratulations @Im__Ferg and Carissa on the birth of your son. pic.twitter.com/iUCbq6F3FM — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 11, 2023

Ferguson is the fifth Dodger to be placed on the paternity list this season, tied for the most by one team in the 13-year history of the policy, along with the 2021 Braves and 2022 Yankees.

In 15 games this season, Ferguson has a 1.26 ERA, 14 strikeouts and three walks in 14⅓ innings. He’s held left-handed batters to three singles in 22 at-bats (.136).

Suero was called up from Triple-A last Friday and pitched in three of the six games for which he was active. The 31-year-old right-hander allowed three runs in 4⅔ innings, walking four and striking out four, including two perfect innings to close out Wednesday’s win in Milwaukee.

The right-hander Suero was a non-roster invitee in spring training after signing a minor league deal with the Dodgers in January.