Dodgers notes: Will Smith, Victor González, Kenley Jansen

The Dodgers were off on Thursday, but there are stories aplenty to catch up on.

Since Will Smith was activated off the injured list, the Dodgers are 10-2, including 10 wins in Smith’s 11 starts. Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic wrote about Smith’s steady path to becoming who his teammates call a superstar.

Victor González did not pitch in the majors last year and is coming off elbow surgery. He’s thriving this year, allowing only one run in six appearances in the majors after excelling in Triple-A Oklahoma City. González this season is stronger and leaner, showing up to spring training 30 pounds lighter than last year. Mike DiGiovanna at the Los Angeles Times detailed his climb in the bullpen hierarchy.

Danny Lehmann’s climb to a major league coaching staff and now to bench coach was chronicled by J.P. Hoornstra at the Orange County Register.

Josh Thomas on Wednesday at Dodgers Digest analyzed several prospects at extended spring training, including several videos of Josue De Paula and others.

Old friend Kenley Jansen earned his 400th career save on Wednesday, just the seventh pitcher to reach that milestone.

A moment Kenley will never forget. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BpnD8jZHhr — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 11, 2023

Now with the Red Sox, Jansen’s average velocity is the highest of his career, which was examined by Mike Petriello at MLB.com.

Jen McCaffrey at The Athletic covered how Jansen rebuilt his mind and body entering his age-35 season.

Jansen’s longtime teammate Justin Turner, also with the Red Sox, picked up his 300th career double on Tuesday. He’s the 486th major leaguer to hit 300 doubles.