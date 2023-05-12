May 12: Dodgers 4, Padres 2

Dustin May pitched into the seventh inning, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman hit back-to-back home runs to deliver the winning margin for the Dodgers over the Padres on Saturday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
May 11, 2023, 5:03am PDT
May 12
Home runs the difference as Dodgers beat Padres
Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning, breaking a tie in the Dodgers’ win over the Padres on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
May 12
Dodgers vs. Padres Game IV chat
The Dodgers host the Padres on Friday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
May 12
Notes: J.D. Martinez, Jimmy Nelson, Daniel Hudson
How the Dodgers might manage J.D. Martinez now that he’s back from the injured list, plus updates on injured pitchers Jimmy Nelson and Daniel Hudson.
May 12
Syndergaard’s bullpen session Saturday ‘a really big day for him’
Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard will test the blister on his right index finger Saturday at Dodger Stadium, which will go a long way in determining whether he can made his scheduled start Monday.
May 12
J.D. Martinez back after missing 15 games with back tightness
The Dodgers activated designated hitter J.D. Martinez off the injured list after missing 15 games with lower back tightness. Rookie Michael Busch was optioned after his first major league stint.
May 12
Ferguson activated from paternity list, Suero optioned
The Dodgers activated Caleb Ferguson off the paternity list on Friday and optioned reliever Wander Suero to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
May 12
The new scarcity of divisional games like Dodgers vs. Padres
Under MLB’s new more balanced schedule, teams play fewer games against their own division. That makes matchups like Dodgers vs. Padres this weekend more rare, and these games should be savored.
May 11
Dodgers vs. Padres series info, LA edition
The Dodgers play the Padres in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the second straight weekend meeting between the two National League West rivals.