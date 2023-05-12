 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers

May 12: Dodgers 4, Padres 2

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Dustin May pitched into the seventh inning, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman hit back-to-back home runs to deliver the winning margin for the Dodgers over the Padres on Saturday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

8 Total Updates Since
May 11, 2023, 5:03am PDT