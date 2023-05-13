May 13: Dodgers 4, Padres 2

J.D. Martinez hit a three-run home run and Julio Urías pitched seven strong innings to lift the Dodgers over the Padres on Saturday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
May 11, 2023, 5:03am PDT
Urías steadies ship, buoyed by Martinez HR to sink Padres
Julio Urías overcame two early home runs to pitch seven strong innings, and J.D. Martinez hit a three-run home run to lift the Dodgers over the Padres on Saturday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Padres Game V chat
The Dodgers host the Padres on Saturday afternoon at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
May 11
Dodgers vs. Padres series info, LA edition
The Dodgers play the Padres in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the second straight weekend meeting between the two National League West rivals.