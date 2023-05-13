Dodgers minors: Good night for Dodger affiliates

All four Dodger affiliates won convincingly on Friday. They also all currently lead their respective divisions as their seasons are now settled into their second month.

Player of the day

Oklahoma City starting pitcher Matt Andriese led the way to the Dodgers 6-0 shutout over the Express on Friday. In his second six-inning start of the season, Andriese struck out six and allowed two hits.

What a gem by Matt Andriese!



6.0 IP | 2 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 6 K



Dodgers lead, 4-0, in the 7th inning. pic.twitter.com/Ywzrp2I8Zj — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) May 13, 2023

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City won their fourth straight over the Round Rock Express (Rangers). Three pitchers led by Matt Andriese pitch Oklahoma City’s first nine-inning shutout of the season.

After Andriese’s six scoreless innings, Mark Washington and Alex Vesia covered the final three innings. After his first minor league appearance when Vesia got one out while giving up five runs, Vesia has made three scoreless outings, striking out seven and walking two in three innings.

Steven Duggar had three hits and Devin Mann had two hits and two runs driven in

Double-A Tulsa

Drillers jumped out early in their win over the Springfield Cardinals. After giving up a first inning run to the Cardinals, the Drillers scored the next ten runs before a four-run ninth made the final score 10-5.

The explosion of runs should not mask the excellent outing by Landon Knack. Knack gave up that run in the first inning and then pitched four scoreless innings. Knack allowed four hits and struck out four along with that run in his five innings pitched.

Andy Pages and Imanol Vargas each had three hits. Pages had a double and a triple and scored twice. Vargas drove in three runs. Diego Cartaya and Carson Taylor each homered in the second inning. Cartaya’s three run shot pushed the Drillers out in front by five runs.

Taylor and Jorbit Vivas each had two hits as part of the Driller twelve hit attack on Friday night.

High-A Great Lakes

Loons scored four in the tenth to win over Lake County Captains (Guardians). Those four runs led to the 8-4 win over the Captains

The tenth inning rally started with a pair of singles by Damon Keith and Alex Freeland that scored Dalton Rushing. After a sacrifice fly to score the second run, Griffin Lockwood-Powell hit a two-run homer.

Ronan Kopp started and pitched three innings where he gave up a run and two hits. Kopp also struck out four and walked two.

Antonio Knowles has pitched very well in relief for Great Lakes this season. On Friday he had his sixth straight scoreless appearance, pitching 1⅓ innings with two strikeouts. Overall, Knowles has 21 strikeouts in 13⅓ innings pitched this season.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Quakes scored five in the first inning as they cruised to a win over the Stockton Ports (A’s). After the early scoring burst, the Quakes won 11-1 at LoanMart Field on Friday. Jose Izarra hit a lead off home run in a game where the Quakes would have 12 hits and receive 10 walks.

Both Chris Newell and Thayron Liranzo scored three runs while Nick Biddison and Jorge Puerta each had three RBI.

Payton Martin pitched two scoreless innings to begin the game for the Quakes. Chris Campos picked up the win with 3⅔ innings pitched. Campos gave up a run and three hits. Campos also struck out six and has a walk.

Transactions

Los Angeles (MLB) - Optioned infielder Michael Busch and pitcher Wander Suero to Oklahoma City (AAA)

Oklahoma City (AAA) - Oklahoma City Dodgers transferred catcher David Freitas to the Development List

Friday scores

Saturday schedule