Dodgers minors: Kyle Hurt, Ben Casparius, Jonny DeLuca

It’s been just a shade over five weeks since all four Dodgers full-season affiliates started playing, and one constant of the early season is winning. Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Great Lakes, and Rancho Cucamonga are all in first place, with a combined .694 winning percentage (93-41).

All four Dodgers affiliates won on Saturday, just as they all did on Friday. That makes nine days this season in which all four affiliates also won on the same day, along with April 13, April 23, April 25, April 30*, May 2, May 6^, and May 9,

*On April 30, Oklahoma City split a doubleheader, losing the second game.

^On May 6, Rancho Cucamonga swept a doubleheader, giving Dodgers affiliates five wins that day.

Player of the day

Kyle Hurt hasn’t pitched very deep into games this season, but he’s been incredibly effective, including eight strikeouts in only three innings for Double-A Tulsa on Saturday.

Hurt allowed two hits and two walks but stranded them all, for his fifth scoreless start in seven tries this season. The right-hander has a 1.42 ERA to go with 34 strikeouts in only 19 innings, against six walks with a 44.2-percent strikeout rate.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

OKC bunched together three of its seven hits in the first four batters of the second inning, scoring the two runs they needed to best the Round Rock Express (Rangers).

Hunter Feduccia and Ryan Ward each had two hits in the game. They singled and doubled, respectively to open the second, then a Yonny Hernández groundout and Steven Duggar single brought both home.

Robbie Erlin struck out five in his five innings, allowing only one run in his start. Andre Jackson added zeroes in the seventh and eighth innings, his fourth consecutive appearance of two scoreless frames. Nick Robertson got the save, his fifth, with a two-strikeout ninth.

Double-A Tulsa

The start of the game was delayed by rain for an hour and a half, and then rain washed away the end of the game. But in between, the Drillers got a game’s worth of offense in a five-inning win over the Springfield Cardinals.

A seven-run fourth broke a 1-1 tie. The inning started with three walks, then Jose Ramos singled in one, Eddys Leonard doubled in two, and Carson Taylor tripled in two more. Kody Hoese struck out to stop the string and the chance at a natural team cycle, but Jonny DeLuca took care of that one batter later with a two-run home run.

DeLuca with his 1️⃣0️⃣ home run of the season! pic.twitter.com/ADwqlWcvTk — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) May 14, 2023

Every Tulsa batter except for Hoese reached base at least once, and seven different Drillers scored a run.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons took a 5-0 lead into the bottom of the eighth, then held on for a one-run win over the Lake County Captains (Guardians).

Griffin Lockwood-Powell hit a two-run home run in the eighth for Great Lakes. Dalton Rushing doubled home the insurance run in the top of the ninth that proved necessary.

Ben Casparius struck out six in five scoreless innings for the win, allowing only two hits and two walks. The right-hander has been steady for the Loons this season, lasting at least five innings in five of his last six starts. His 33⅓ innings are third-most by a Dodgers minor league pitcher, behind only Erlin and Matt Andriese, whose Triple-A season started a week earlier.

Taylor Young walked in the second inning, then stole second and third base before scoring on a balk. He later added a two-run single. The second baseman, drafted by the Dodgers in the eighth round last year out of Louisiana Tech has 16 stolen bases this season, second-most in the Midwest League. In 62 minor league games to date, Taylor has 28 steals without getting caught.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Thayron Liranzo’s two-run home run turned a deficit into a Quakes win over the Stockton Ports (A’s). The catcher had two hits, as did second baseman Rayne Doncon, who also homered.

Right-hander Christian Romero struck out three in 3⅔ scoreless innings to pick up the win.

Transactions

Pitcher Cole Percival, who was released on Tuesday after pitching for Double-A Tulsa, posted on Instagram that he asked for his release, which the Dodgers granted, and that he signed a new deal with the Angels, where his dad Troy was the longtime closer.

Saturday scores

Sunday schedule

10 a.m. PT: Great Lakes (Justin Wrobleski) at Lake County (Ryan Webb)

11:05 a.m.: Oklahoma City (Gavin Stone?*) at Round Rock (Cody Bradford)

11:05 a.m.: Tulsa (Nick Nastrini) vs. Springfield (Wilfredo Pereia)

2 p.m.: Rancho Cucamonga (Jeisson Cabrera) vs. Stockton (Dheygler Gimenez)

*Noah Syndergaard completed a full bullpen session Saturday with a covered right index finger without issue. The Dodgers are expected to determine Sunday whether he will be able to make his start on Monday. If not, Stone could step in, though at the moment he’s listed as Sunday’s starter for Oklahoma City.