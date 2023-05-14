 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers

May 14: Dodgers 4, Padres 0

LA finishes off sweep, wins 5th in a row

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Mookie Betts homered, Miguel Vargas hit a two-run double, and Tony Gonsolin pitched five scoreless innings as the Dodgers shut out the Padres on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

4 Total Updates Since
May 11, 2023, 5:03am PDT