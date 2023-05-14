May 14: Dodgers 4, Padres 0

Mookie Betts homered, Miguel Vargas hit a two-run double, and Tony Gonsolin pitched five scoreless innings as the Dodgers shut out the Padres on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
May 11, 2023, 5:03am PDT
May 14
Dodgers sweep foe with fo’ fo’ fo’
Mookie Betts homered for the third time in his last four games against the Padres, and the Dodgers swept away San Diego in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
May 14
Dodgers vs. Padres Game VI chat
The Dodgers host the Padres on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
May 14
Syndergaard starts Monday, Kershaw Tuesday for Dodgers
Noah Syndergaard’s blister has progressed and he’ll make his Monday start for the Dodgers. Clayton Kershaw’s mother died on Saturday, but he will make his Tuesday start.
May 11
Dodgers vs. Padres series info, LA edition
The Dodgers play the Padres in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the second straight weekend meeting between the two National League West rivals.