Michael Busch homers, doubles to finish Oklahoma City sweep

In a rarity, three Dodgers minor league affiliates lost on Sunday, all one-run losses with scores that would have netted someone triple winnings if we were running a Super Bowl squares-type pool.

Player of the day

Michael Busch was in the middle of the action in Sunday’s win for Oklahoma City. His two-run home run in the first inning started the scoring.

Oh, Michael Busch is BACK back.



His two-run homer gives the Dodgers an early 2-0 lead!

Busch later doubled home a run in the eighth, an inning when Oklahoma City tied things up before winning in the ninth.

Since getting optioned to Triple-A on Thursday, Busch was the designated hitter on Friday and played second base the last two days. Dave Roberts said Busch will see time at third base and first base as well, which he did earlier in the season with Oklahoma City.

During his first major league stint, Busch played in seven of the 15 games for which he was active, starting four. He had four hits in 19 at-bats, including two RBI singles, plus four walks.

“Michael had a good showing,” Roberts said. “I’m really proud of the way he handled that big spot. Every young player wants to play, but the message was that he took advantage of watching major league players, and how the game is supposed to be played, the intensity, the focus. I expect him to take that with him and join us again at some point this season.”

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Three runs in the eighth tied things, then two runs in the ninth earned Oklahoma City a comeback win over the Round Rock Express (Rangers) to complete a six-game road sweep.

Devin Mann didn’t hit a double in this one, but his two-run home run in the eighth tied the game. Ben DeLuzio singled home the go-ahead run in the ninth, one of his two hits in the game. DeLuzio also scored twice.

Wander Suero pitched scoreless ball in the eighth and ninth innings to earn the win.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers have allowed three or fewer runs in two-thirds of their games this season, but on Sunday three runs was enough for Tulsa to lose to the Springfield Cardinals.

First baseman Brandon Lewis had two of the Drillers’ four hits, scoring one of the team’s two runs. Jonny DeLuca singled home one of the runs, and Imanol Vargas drove home another with a bases-loaded walk.

Ryan Sublette pitched two scoreless innings in relief, allowing only a walk. The Dodgers’ seventh-round draft pick in 2021 out of Texas Tech has allowed only one run on three hits in 9⅔ innings this season, with 12 strikeouts and five walks.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons managed only five hits but entered the bottom of the ninth with a one-run lead. Unfortunately for Great Lakes, they did not record an out in the final inning, losing in walk-off fashion to the Lake County Captains (Guardians).

Jerming Rosario was sterling in his High-A debut, pitching three scoreless innings from the sixth through the eighth. But starting the ninth, the right-hander allowed a walk, single, stolen base, and walk to load the bases, ending his outing. Michael Hobbs then hit a batter to force home the tying run, and allowed a single to finish it off.

Third baseman Luis Diaz doubled and scored one of the Loons’ two runs on Sunday. Second baseman Taylor Young scored the other run, adding a single, walk, and stolen base, his 17th of the season.

Left-hander Justin Wrobleski struck out six in his five innings for Great Lakes, allowing one run.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes used a bullpen game Sunday and it didn’t go well, giving up a season-high 12 walks and 13 runs, though Rancho Cucamonga still only lost by a run to the Stockton Ports (A’s). The Quakes allowed 14 total runs in the first five games of the series, winning four.

Catcher Thayron Liranzo, as the designated hitter on Sunday, hit a three-run home run in the fifth that cut the Quakes’ deficit in half. Chris Newell homered, singled, walked three times, stole a base, and scored three runs. Newell’s .988 OPS ranks second in the California League.

Sunday scores

Tuesday schedule

8:05 a.m. PT: Great Lakes vs. West Michigan [Tigers]

4:35 p.m.: Tulsa at Corpus Christi [Astros]

5:05 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Sugar Land [Astros]

6:30 p.m.: Rancho Cucamonga (Luis Valdez) at Visalia [D-backs] (Jacob Steinmetz)

All four teams are off on Monday.