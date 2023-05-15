Dodgers vs. Twins series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers are the last team in Major League Baseball to play an interleague game in 2023, checking off that box by hosting the Twins for a three-game series beginning Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

It’s a battle of first-place teams, with Minnesota (23-18) the only team in the American League Central without a losing record.

The Dodgers are 13-6 all-time in interleague play against the Twins, not couting the 1965 World Series. Los Angeles has won the last 10 meetings between the two teams, having last lost to Minnesota a dozen years ago. The Dodgers swept three-game series in 2014 in Minnesota and 2017 in Los Angeles. Last season, the Dodgers won both two-game series against the Twins.

Noah Syndergaard will have his right index finger covered in making his start in Monday’s series opener. Clayton Kershaw is expected to start Tuesday, after his mother passed away on Saturday.

Minnesota placed outfielder Max Kepler on the injured list on Saturday with a left hamstring strain, so he’ll miss the series. Old friend Joey Gallo is hitting .209/.327/.582 with nine home runs in 31 games and a 147 wRC+, and homered on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Twins will send all right-handed starting pitchers to the mound, including a series finale matchup of May vs. May, during the day. Old friend Kenta Maeda is on the injured list for Minnesota with a right triceps strain, missing the last two and a half weeks. Bailey Ober, who was recalled from Triple-A to take Maeda’s place in the rotation, starts Tuesday night.

Dodgers vs. Twins schedule

Monday, 7:10 p.m. PT

Noah Syndergaard vs. Pablo López

SportsNet LA

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Bailey Ober

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.

Dustin May vs. Sonny Gray

SportsNet LA