Dodgers notes: sweep of Padres, Clayton Kershaw, high-leverage relief

After the Dodgers swept the Padres, holding San Diego to just four runs in three games in Dodger Stadium, and allowing only 12 runs in six games dating back to last weekend, winning five, here are some stories to start your week.

First an anatomy of the three-game sweep of San Diego, in which Mookie Betts homered twice in three games:

In a Mother’s Day post at Slayed by Voices, Jon Weisman paid tribute to Clayton Kershaw’s mother, who died on Saturday: “A single mother from the time Kershaw was 10, Marianne Tombaugh was the force above all others that made him who he is today.”

J.P. Hoornstra at the Orange County Register over the weekend wrote about Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol, and Caleb Ferguson, the three relievers Dave Roberts trust the most in high-leverage situations.

The MLB standings page, on which you will find the Dodgers (26-15) with the best record in the National League and second-best mark in the majors.

I was a guest on Dodgers HomeStand, the podcast of Dodger Stadium public address announcer Todd Leitz, talking about my experience in covering games.