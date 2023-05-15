May 15: Dodgers 9, Twins 8 (12 innings)

The Dodgers and Twins played one of the longest games of the major league season on Monday night at Dodger Stadium. Phil Bickford pitched three innings in relief, and Trayce Thompson, in the middle of an 0-for-30 slump, walked with the bases loaded to give the Dodgers a walk-off win.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
May 15, 2023, 5:01am PDT
May 15, 2023, 5:01am PDT
-
May 16
Max Muncy homers twice to regain MLB lead, Correa roundly booed again
Max Muncy hit two home runs in the Dodgers win over the Twins, and Carlos Correa was roundly booed at Dodger Stadium again.
-
May 16
The Phil Bickford Game
Phil Bickford pitched three innings in relief, and Trayce Thompson bases-loaded walk in the 12th inning made the Dodgers winners over the Twins on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
-
May 15
Dodgers vs. Twins Game I chat
The Dodgers play the Twins on Monday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
-
May 15
Dodgers vs. Twins series info
The Dodgers play the Twins in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the first interleague series of the season for Los Angeles.