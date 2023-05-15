 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Twins v Los Angeles Dodgers

May 15: Dodgers 9, Twins 8 (12 innings)

Contributors: Eric Stephen
The Dodgers and Twins played one of the longest games of the major league season on Monday night at Dodger Stadium. Phil Bickford pitched three innings in relief, and Trayce Thompson, in the middle of an 0-for-30 slump, walked with the bases loaded to give the Dodgers a walk-off win.

May 15, 2023