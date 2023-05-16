Dodgers notes: Freddie Freeman, Walker Buehler, minor league stadiums

Freddie Freeman has 299 career home runs, hitting his latest on Friday night against San Diego.

The Dodgers first baseman talked with Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic about various milestones, ones he’s achieved and ones to come.

Freeman also said this about being a regular major league starter for 13 seasons running: “Everybody in that dugout and these boxes with analytics, they’re all trying to make you not become a regular. ... So to combat that year in and year out and to be consistent, that’s, to me, the most satisfying thing.”

Whenever Freeman does hit No. 300, he’ll be the fifth player to hit career number 300 while playing with the Dodgers.

Walker Buehler has a weekly appearance on the Just Baseball Show on Mondays, and this week’s appearance featured the pitcher providing insightful pitch-by-pitch detail on a seven-pitch battle he had with Buster Posey in 2021.

The Dodgers remain the standard in the National League West, says Ken Rosenthal.

Rowan Kavner at Fox Sports wrote about the differing reactions to the Dodgers taking five of six games from the Padres to widen the gap between them in the division.

Dodgers minor league pitcher Matt Andriese was named Pacific Coast League player of the week after pitching six scoreless innings on Saturday for Triple-A Oklahoma City, with six strikeouts and no walks.

Kelsey Heneghan continued MLB.com’s league-wide look at minor league stadiums with highlights of Dodgers parks in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Midland (Great Lakes), and Rancho Cucamonga.

A new episode of the Three-Inning Save podcast is out, with Jacob and I recounting two good Dodgers weekends against the Padres, LA’s hot streak, and debate about appetizers.