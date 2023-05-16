May 16: Twins 5, Dodgers 1

Clayton Kershaw needed 90 pitches to get through four innings, a tired bullpen needed to cover five innings and ran out of gas. The Dodgers offense couldn’t muster much in a loss to the Twins on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
May 15, 2023, 5:01am PDT
-
May 16
Clayton Kershaw says he’ll start Sunday in St. Louis
Clayton Kershaw said he talked with the Dodgers about his bereavement plans after the death of his mother, and that he’ll be back to start Sunday against the Cardinals in St. Louis. Dylan Covey joined the team from Triple-A but has not yet been activated.
-
May 16
Dodgers fall short in loss to Twins
Clayton Kershaw needed 90 pitches to get through four innings, and the Dodgers offense was sluggish in a loss to the Twins.
-
May 16
Dodgers vs. Twins Game II chat
The Dodgers play the Twins on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
-
May 16
Walker Buehler eyeing September return from Tommy John surgery
Walker Buehler threw off a mound at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, nine months after his Tommy John surgery, and said his goal is to start in the majors for the Dodgers by September, which would be just over a year after the procedure.
-
May 15
Dodgers vs. Twins series info
The Dodgers play the Twins in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the first interleague series of the season for Los Angeles.