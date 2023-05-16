Dodgers outfielders Andy Pages, Jonny DeLuca promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City

Dodgers outfielders Andy Pages and Jonny DeLuca were promoted Tuesday from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City, putting both players one step closer to the majors in their first year on the 40-man roster.

Both are starting in corner outfield spots for Oklahoma City against Sugar Land on Tuesday night, per OKC broadcaster Alex Freedman.

Outfielders Jonny DeLuca and Andy Pages will make their Triple-A debuts tonight in OKC. Pages batting fifth in RF, DeLuca batting seventh in LF.



Both had OPS of at least .925 and wRC+ of at least 144 at Tulsa, and both were added to the #Dodgers 40-man roster this offseason. — Alex Freedman (@azfreedman) May 16, 2023

Josh Thomas at Dodgers Digest was the first to suggest the promotions of DeLuca and Pages were nigh.

Both DeLuca and Pages were in the top 10 in the Texas League in OPS and extra-base hits, with DeLuca at .279/.380/.590 with a 150 wRC+ and Andy Pages at .284/.430/.495 with a 144 wRC+.

DeLuca is tied for second in the Texas Teague with 10 home runs, fifth in slugging percentage, and led the Drillers with nine stolen bases. The ascension for the 25th-round draft pick in 2019 out of Oregon was captured nicely in this photo from the Tulsa Drillers:

Jonny DeLuca defies gravity. pic.twitter.com/JUuQFlbQHB — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) May 15, 2023

Pages ranked third in the Texas League in on-base percentage and fifth in walks (25). During the preseason, Pages was named to MLB top-100 prospect lists by FanGraphs, The Athletic, MLB Pipeline, and Baseball Prospectus, topping out at No. 58 at FanGraphs.

Pages was named Texas League player of the week for April 10-16.

Both Pages and DeLuca were added to the Dodgers’ 40-man roster in November. The 22-year-old Pages was rated the team’s No. 6 prospect at MLB Pipeline, with the 24-year-old DeLuca at No. 20 in the organization. In the preseason, DeLuca was also rated among the Dodgers’ top-20 prospects at Baseball America, The Athletic, and ESPN.