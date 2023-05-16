Max Muncy hits two home runs to regain MLB lead, Carlos Correa gets roundly booed at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES — Before Monday night’s game turned wild, with six ties or lead changes in the final five innings, the Dodgers had an early lead thanks to Max Muncy snapping out of his slump with two home runs.

The Dodgers third baseman has been sick for over a week, which contributed to him hitting just two singles in 28 at-bats since his walk-off grand slam on May 3.

“I’ve been putting together really good at-bats the last two weeks, but there was just no energy there. There’s nothing in the swing. Your body is trying to fight the illness,” Muncy said. “But to get a couple results that felt really good.”

On Saturday, Muncy took Pablo López deep in the first inning, following a two-run shot by Will Smith for a quick 3-0 lead. In the third inning, Muncy fouled off five straight pitches before hitting the ninth offering in that at-bat from López over the wall in center for a two-run shot.

Monday was Muncy’s fourth multi-homer game of the season, and with 14 home runs on the season retook the major league lead from Pete Alonso of the Mets.

Muncy also singled in the fifth inning, collecting his second three-hit game of the year.

“If you look back at those at-bats, spoiling some tough pitches, shortening his swing, I think that’s what led to those two homers, and even that hard base hit up the middle in his third at-bat,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Freddie Freeman, sitting on 299 career home runs, nearly hit one over the left field wall in the seventh, but instead settled for an RBI double to pad the Dodgers lead at the time. Freeman has six extra-base hits in his last seven games.

Making your bed, then lying in it

Carlos Correa, current Twin after a three-team offseason and formerly of the cheating 2017 Astros, was greeted to a chorus of boos and vitriol so loud from Dodger Stadium fans that it made the weekend’s jeering of Fernando Tatis, Jr. and Manny Machado seem like an ASMR video by comparison.

Correa was serenaded by chants of “Cheater!” while in the on-deck circle or making plays at shortstop, and roundly booed during every at-bat.

Syndergaard struck Correa out twice, after which organist Dieter Ruehle played Bang the Drum All Day and I Saw the Sign. After Correa popped out to open the sixth against Shelby Miller, Ruehle played Bang a Gong (Get It On).

Correa grounded out with the tying runs on in the seventh, but walked in the ninth, with his pinch-runner scoring the tying run. Correa finished 0-for-4 with a walk, and countless boos.