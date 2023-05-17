May 17: Dodgers 7, Twins 3

James Outman hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to lift the Dodgers over the Twins on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, on a day Los Angeles lost starting pitcher Dustin May after only one inning because of elbow pain.
Filed under:
- Stream
May 15, 2023, 5:01am PDT
-
May 17
Dodgers lose Dustin May, but win on a James Outman grand slam
The Dodgers lost Dustin May after one inning with elbow pain, but got four good innings from Dylan Covey, and the offense rallied. James Outman’s grand slam in the seventh inning beat the Twins.
-
May 17
Dustin May headed for IL with flexor pronator strain in right elbow
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May, in his 15th major league start since coming back from Tommy John surgery, exited his start on Wednesday after one inning with right elbow pain. He has a flexor pronator strain and will land on the injured list.
-
May 17
Dodgers add Dylan Covey, option Justin Bruihl
The Dodgers added Dylan Covey to the pitching staff on Wednesday and optioned Justin Bruihl, who relieved in each of the three previous days. Jimmy Nelson was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
-
May 17
Dodgers vs. Twins Game III chat
The Dodgers play the Twins on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
-
May 16
Clayton Kershaw says he’ll start Sunday in St. Louis
Clayton Kershaw said he talked with the Dodgers about his bereavement plans after the death of his mother, and that he’ll be back to start Sunday against the Cardinals in St. Louis. Dylan Covey joined the team from Triple-A but has not yet been activated.
-
May 15
Dodgers vs. Twins series info
The Dodgers play the Twins in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the first interleague series of the season for Los Angeles.