Minnesota Twins v Los Angeles Dodgers

May 17: Dodgers 7, Twins 3

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
/ new

James Outman hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to lift the Dodgers over the Twins on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, on a day Los Angeles lost starting pitcher Dustin May after only one inning because of elbow pain.

6 Total Updates Since
May 15, 2023, 5:01am PDT