Gavin Stone strikes out season-high 10 for Oklahoma City

Tuesday in the Dodgers minors was a day for promotions, another walk-off win, and the current No. 6 on the major league rotation depth chart continuing to impress in Triple-A.

Player of the day

Gavin Stone was touched for single runs in three different innings, but struck out a season-high 10 in a season-high 5⅔ innings for Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

In his last four Triple-A starts — not including his major league debut wedged in between, on May 3 — Stone has a 1.74 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 11 walks in 20⅔ innings.

When Stone starts next is still in question, but the where sure seems like with Oklahoma City. Noah Syndergaard, who came out of his Monday start with his right index finger feeling good, and will make his next scheduled start, likely Saturday.

“For all intents and purposes, I think [Syndergaard] fared really well, considering what we went through six, seven days ago,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday.

Clayton Kershaw, with bereavement leave likely pending, said Tuesday night that he would make his next scheduled start on Sunday in St. Louis.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Down two runs in the ninth, Oklahoma City scored three to stun the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros). It was the fifth walk-off win in 16 home games this season for Oklahoma City.

Jonny DeLuca, promoted to Triple-A earlier in the day, walked to start the ninth, and with one out came home on Steven Duggar’s game-tying home run. Drew Avans singled and was replaced by pinch-runner Jahmai Jones, who advanced to second on a disengagement violation by pitcher Cesar Gomez. Michael Busch grounded out to advance Jones to third, and Luke Williams singled him home for the game-winner.

DeLuca and fellow promoted outfielder Andy Pages were both 0-for-3 with a walk in their first game in Triple-A.

Double-A Tulsa

Jose Ramos hit a three-run home run three batters into the game, but that was all the offense for the Drillers in a road loss to the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros).

Ramos’ home run was his ninth of the season, to go along with a single. Eddys Leonard doubled and singled, and Jorbit Vivas singled. Those three players accounted for all five hits for Tulsa.

River Ryan kept Corpus Christi off the board until a five-run fourth inning. Four of those were charged to Ryan, who allowed a three-run home run to Quincy Hamilton.

Lael Lockhart struck out four in 2⅓ innings of mop-up relief to finish up the game.

High-A Great Lakes

An early 6-1 lead couldn’t hold up for the Loons, who lost a wild one to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), a game that featured a combined 21 runs and seven home runs.

Corner outfielders Damon Keith and Chris Alleyne both homered, while centerfielder Ismael Alcantara doubled twice. Third baseman Austin Gauthier homered, walked twice, and scored twice. He’s hitting .387/.507/.586, one of four players in all of the minors with at least 100 plate appearances to reach base at least half the time.

Pitcher Antonio Knowles entered a rough situation in the eighth, with one out and the bases loaded. He allowed a hit that brought home one inherited runner, then got a double play to escape further damage. The right-hander also pitched a scoreless ninth, and has allowed one run in 15 innings this season, with 22 strikeouts and six walks.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Quakes pitchers gave up a crooked number in each of the first five innings and got housed by the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs). Five Rancho Cucamonga pitchers combined to walk a franchise-high 16 batters and allow seven extra-base hits.

Darlin Pinales walked six, allowed five runs, and recorded five outs. Kelvin Bautista walked five, allowed four runs, and recorded four outs.

Cameron Decker had three hits, including a double, and drove in three. Kenneth Betancourt had four singles and drove in a pair.

Transactions

MLB: Right-handed pitcher Gus Varland, who was selected from the Dodgers by the Brewers in the Rule 5 Draft in December, was designated for assignment by Milwaukee. Varland had an 11.42 ERA with more walks (eight) than strikeouts (six) in 8⅔ innings in eight games, and allowed nine runs on Monday night in St. Louis. If Varland clears waivers, the Brewers would have to offer him back to the Dodgers for $50,000 (half of the drafting fee) before being able to send him to the minors.

Triple-A: Outfielders Andy Pages and Jonny DeLuca were promoted to Oklahoma City. Outfielder Bradley Zimmer was moved to the developmental list. Outfielder Ben DeLuzio was released. DeLuzio signed with the Dodgers on April 4 and hit .180/.286/.258 with a 37 wRC+ in 25 games with Oklahoma City.

Double-A: Outfielder Yusniel Díaz was activated off the injured list after missing five weeks stemming from a slide into second base on April 11. Infielder Bryson Brigman was activated from the developmental list. Pitcher Jack Little was placed on the 7-day injured list. Right-hander Kevin Gowdy, a 25-year-old who pitched in Double-A Frisco in the Rangers system last year and signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers in January, joined the Drillers from extended spring training.

