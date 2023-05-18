Dustin May placed on injured list, Justin Bruihl & Andre Jackson rejoin Dodgers bullpen

The Dodgers on Thursday placed Dustin May on the injured list after he suffered a flexor pronator strain in his right elbow on Wednesday. Relievers Justin Bruihl — who was optioned to Triple-A Wednesday when Dylan Covey was called up — and Andre Jackson were recalled from Oklahoma City.

May left his start on Wednesday after one inning with right elbow pain, with manager Dave Roberts saying after the game an MRI revealed a flexor pronator strain. The Dodgers on Thursday listed May’s injury as a right forearm strain, but whatever it is he’s expected to miss four to six weeks.

Covey, who was pressed into emergency relief duty for four innings on Wednesday, was designated for assignment.

Bruihl started the season off strong in Triple-A and has thrived in the majors with a 2.53 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 9⅔ innings. Two of his three runs allowed in the majors came in the ninth inning on Tuesday, pitching in his second inning of the game while pitching for the third day in a row.

Jackson allowed five home runs in a two-appearance stretch in the majors this year, giving up seven runs in five innings on April 14 and April 21. He’s righted the ship somewhat in Oklahoma City with a 2.45 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 11 innings. He’s walked eight, though four of those came in one outing, on April 30.

In May, Jackson has walked four total batters, pitching two scoreless innings in each of his last four games in Triple-A, the last coming on Saturday.

With Covey designated for assignment, the Dodgers 40-man roster now has 39 players.