Freddie Freeman joins the 300 home run club

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman joined an exclusive club on Thursday night in St. Louis. His sixth-inning grand slam off Cardinals left-hander Génesis Cabrera was the 300th home run of Freeman’s career.

He’s the 155th player in major league history to hit 300 home runs.

Freddie joins the 300 club in grand style! pic.twitter.com/Jf8NvLEUT6 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 19, 2023

Freeman hit his 299th home run last Friday against the Padres at Dodger Stadium, and his 300th came 27 plate appearances later. He was 9-for-22 with three walks and a sacrifice fly in between home runs, and had several near misses for No. 300.

He doubled off the wall in right center field on Saturday, then doubled off the wall in left field on Monday night. Freeman even tripled off the right field wall in the fifth inning off Adam Wainwright on Thursday, one inning before his grand slam.

He’s only the fifth player to hit his 300th career home run while playing with the Dodgers, and the first since Adrían González on August 7, 2016.

Players hitting their 300th home run while with the Dodgers Player Date of 300th HR Opponent Inning Pitcher Total HR w/Dodgers Career HR Player Date of 300th HR Opponent Inning Pitcher Total HR w/Dodgers Career HR Duke Snider Jul 20, 1957 Cubs 8th Dick Drott 389 407 Gil Hodges Apr 23, 1958 Cubs 7th Dick Drott 361 370 Gary Sheffield Jul 21, 2001 at Rockies 5th Denny Neagle 129 509 Adrián González Aug 7, 2016 Red Sox 7th Junichi Tazawa 101 317 Freddie Freeman May 18, 2023 at Cardinals 6th Génesis Cabrera 29 300*

Fourteen of Freeman’s 300 home runs have come against the Cardinals, in 69 career games. Nine of those have come at Busch Stadium, including one in each of the last five seasons his teams played in St. Louis (the Braves didn’t play the Cardinals in 2020).

No. 300 was Freeman’s first off Cabrera, against whom he was 0-for-2 with a strikeout, all in 2021 while with the Braves.

Thursday marked Freeman’s 76th home run off a left-handed pitcher, to go with 224 against right-handers. It was his fourth career grand slam and first with the Dodgers.

Freeman hit the first 271 home runs in his career for the Braves, who the Dodgers play for three games beginning Monday night in Atlanta. Freeman has 70 home runs at Truist Park, his most in any major league stadium. Truist Park has been the home of the Braves since 2017. Freeman also hit 64 home runs at Turner Field, his second-most prolific home run ballpark.