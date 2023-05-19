Dodgers minors: Landon Knack, Jonny DeLuca, Quakes wild comeback

Thursday in the Dodgers minors included a strong run in Tulsa, an outfielder thriving in his first week in Triple-A, and an epically patient ninth-inning rally in the California League.

Player of the day

Landon Knack struck out nine, continuing a strong run for Double-A Tulsa. The right-hander allowed one run on three hits and a walk in his five innings. Since getting pulled in the first inning of his start on April 23 after 31 pitches, Knack has pitched at least five innings in every start, allowing a total of three runs in 20⅓ innings, with 29 strikeouts against only four walks.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Jonny DeLuca had three hits and drove in four in Oklahoma City’s ninth consecutive win, beating the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros) at home. In his third game in Triple-A, DeLuca had a two-run single in the first inning and a two-run double in the fifth, then added another single in the seventh. He also stole two bases.

Adam Kolarek (four outs), Mark Washington, and Wander Suero combined for 3⅓ innings of scoreless relief to close out the win.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers managed only six hits and one run in a loss to the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros). Diego Cartaya doubled and scored Tulsa’s only run. Eddys Leonard had two hits.

Tulsa has lost four games in a row, and since DeLuca and Andy Pages were promoted to Oklahoma City, the Drillers have scored four runs on 12 hits in three games.

After Knack departed a 1-1 game, Corpus Christi scored the go-ahead run against Ryan Sublette in the sixth inning, though Sublette struck out two.

Yusniel Díaz played in his first game since April 11, starting at designated hitter two days after getting activated off the injured list, and was hitless in three at-bats.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons had 14 hits and scored 10 runs in a shutout of the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers).

Luis Diaz homered, doubled, and singled, scoring twice and driving in two. Damon Keith homered and doubled, driving in three runs. Yeiner Fernandez — playing second base in this one — had two hits, as did Taylor Young and Alex Freeland.

Starter Ronan Kopp pitched scoreless baseball in his 3⅓ innings, walking three and striking out three. Kopp didn’t allow a hit until back-to-back singles with one out in the fourth, ending his night. Aldry Acosta got the final two outs of the frame to keep Kopp’s ledger clean.

Robbie Peto struck out four in three scoreless innings to earn the win, allowing only a double and a walk.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Down 11-8 in the ninth inning, the Quakes rallied for nine runs to stun the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs). Rancho Cucamonga singled and walked three times with one out to score once, then after a pitching change with two outs the next three Quakes walked to gain the lead, followed by a two-run single plus an error bringing home another run, then a two-run home run by Jesus Galiz to cap the scoring.

Chris Newell homered twice and had the two-run single that broke the game open in the ninth.

Quakes batters walked 14 times on Thursday. Galiz, Newell, and Rayne Doncon (who doubled twice) each scored three runs.

Chris Campos struck out five in four innings, allowing two runs in his first start of the season, after seven bulk relief appearances. The right-hander has a 2.82 ERA, 30 strikeouts, and nine walks, in 22⅓ innings this season.

Transactions

Triple-A: Justin Bruihl was called back up to the Dodgers without ever really leaving, and Andre Jackson was recalled as well. Outfielder Bradley Zimmer was released. The 30-year-old veteran who was a non-roster invitee in spring training hit .219/.322/.343 with a 60 wRC+, three home runs, four doubles, and eight stolen bases in 31 games with Oklahoma City.

Thursday scores

Friday schedule