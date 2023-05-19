 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v St. Louis Cardinals

May 19: Dodgers 5, Cardinals 0

4th shutout by the Dodgers this season

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Tony Gonsolin’s five scoreless innings was the Dodgers’ longest all week, and Mookie Betts hit a three-run home run to provide cushion in a win over the Cardinals on Friday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

