May 19: Dodgers 5, Cardinals 0

Tony Gonsolin’s five scoreless innings was the Dodgers’ longest all week, and Mookie Betts hit a three-run home run to provide cushion in a win over the Cardinals on Friday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
May 18, 2023, 5:03am PDT
May 18, 2023, 5:03am PDT
-
May 19
Mookie Betts, Tony Gonsolin give Dodgers breathing room
Tony Gonsolin lasted five scoreless innings, the longest start by a Dodgers pitcher all week, Mookie Betts put the game away with a three-run home run in the eighth inning. James Outman made a home-run-saving catch, and Chris Taylor’s run-scoring double gave the Dodgers the lead.
-
May 19
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game V chat
The Dodgers play the Cardinals on Friday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
-
May 19
Dodgers call up Tyler Cyr, the latest fresh arm in a busy bullpen
The Dodgers called up Tyler Cyr, the latest fresh arm for a beleaguered bullpen. Andre Jackson, who recorded 10 outs on Thursday, was optioned to Oklahoma City on Friday.
-
May 18
Dodgers vs. Cardinals series info, St. Louis edition
The Dodgers head to St. Louis to play the Cardinals in a three-game series at Busch Stadium, the second meeting between these two teams this season.