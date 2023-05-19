Fans predict the Dodgers road trip, and who lead the team in home runs

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Dodgers fans and fans across the country.

The Dodgers are two games into their longest road trip of the season, with the first two contests against the Cardinals polar opposites of each other. St. Louis slammed seven home runs on Thursday night, tying a Dodgers record for most home runs allowed in a game, in a 16-8 Cardinals triumph.

But on Friday, Tony Gonsolin and friends pitched a shutout, and Mookie Betts provided the breathing room with a three-run home run.

The Dodgers have two more games against the Cardinals this weekend, then head to Atlanta to play the Braves in a series that features the two best records in the National League. The road trip finishes up next weekend against the MLB-best Rays, including a Sunday morning game on Peacock.

Before the trip started, we asked fans how many games the Dodgers would win on the 10-game trip. The choices were in groups, and two-thirds of respondents thought the Dodgers would win five or six games.

That means they need to win four our five of the final eight games to match the most popular prediction.

Max Muncy homered in the series opener on Thursday, and leads the team with 15 home runs, two behind Mets first baseman Pete Alonso for the major league lead.

Betts hit his 10th home run on Friday night, good for second on the team. Rookie James Outman has nine homers, and Freddie Freeman has eight, the latest his 300th career long ball.

Will Smith has seven home runs, but also missed two weeks with a concussion so could catch up in due time.

But as for who will lead the Dodgers in homers at the end of the year, an overwhelming majority of fans think Muncy will come out on top.

Muncy led the Dodgers with 35 home runs in 2018, then again with 36 homers in 2021. Betts, who led the Dodgers with 35 home runs last season and tied for the team lead with 16 homers in the shortened 2020 campaign, is next on the list of fans’ choices for the 2023 team home run leader.

