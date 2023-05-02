 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers

May 2: Dodgers 13, Phillies 1

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Devin Csigi
Julio Urías struck out 10 in seven innings, and the Dodgers offense routed the Phillies for a second straight night at Dodger Stadium. Miguel Vargas had four hits, including three doubles. Mookie Betts had three hits and drove in three. Freddie Freeman homered.

May 1, 2023, 5:01am PDT