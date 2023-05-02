May 2: Dodgers 13, Phillies 1

Julio Urías struck out 10 in seven innings, and the Dodgers offense routed the Phillies for a second straight night at Dodger Stadium. Miguel Vargas had four hits, including three doubles. Mookie Betts had three hits and drove in three. Freddie Freeman homered.
May 1, 2023, 5:01am PDT
May 1, 2023, 5:01am PDT
May 2
Julio Urías, Miguel Vargas lead another rout of Phillies
Julio Urías struck out 10 in seven strong innings, Miguel Vargas hit three doubles, and Mookie Betts drove in three with three hits in the Dodgers rout of the Phillies at Dodger Stadium.
May 2
Dodgers vs. Phillies Game II chat
The Dodgers play the Phillies on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
May 2
Breaking down Phillies starter Matt Strahm
With the Dodgers playing the Phillies, a closer look at Philadelphia left-hander Matt Strahm, who starts on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
May 2
Martinez will miss Padres series, Harper will face Dodgers Tuesday
Designated hitter J.D. Martinez won’t be available until at least the Dodgers series in Milwaukee beginning May 8, and Phillies star Bryce Harper will return against the Dodgers on Tuesday.
May 1
Dodgers vs. Phillies series info
The Dodgers host the Phillies in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles beginning Monday night.