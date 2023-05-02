Julio Urías, Miguel Vargas lead another Dodgers rout of Phillies

Julio Urías got back on track, carving through the Phillies with 10 strikeouts in the Dodgers’ 13-1 win on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. The second straight blowout of Philadelphia ran the Los Angeles win streak to five games.

Ten strikeouts are a season high for Urías — the most by a Dodgers pitcher this season — who rebounded from a personal three-game losing streak, including 11 runs allowed in nine innings over his previous two starts.

On Tuesday, the left-hander had no such trouble, pitching into the seventh inning for the first time this season. He completed the frame, allowing only a hit and a walk, both to Trea Turner, who took his former teammate deep in the fourth inning for the only run charged against Urías.

The only Phillies baserunner was Edmundo Sosa reaching on catcher’s interference with two outs in the third after Austin Barnes tried to grab a strike too early on a check swing.

Urías was efficient, with 95 pitches in his seven frames. The slurve was especially effective, throwing it 22 times while getting six whiffs and eight called strikes on the pitch.

Offense not left behind

Miguel Vargas doubled and scored in the second inning, and did the same in the fourth, then hit a two-run double in the seventh for the first game of his career with multiple extra-base hits, let alone three. Vargas has five extra-base hits through five games on the homestand, after five extra-base hits in his first 24 games.

Three doubles by Vargas match a Dodgers record, done 64 times by 53 different players.

Vargas scored a pair of runs on singles by Mookie Betts, who drove in three runs in his second straight three-hit affair, adding another single in the seventh.

Hits came early and often against Phillies starter Matt Strahm, who allowed runs in three different innings. He was chased with one out in the fourth, the shortest start by a left-handed pitcher against the Dodgers this season. Southpaw starters before Tuesday had a 3.28 ERA while averaging 5.8 innings in eight starts against LA.

Contributions came from up and down the lineup on Tuesday. In the four-run seventh inning, Chris Taylor had a two-run single, one of his two hits on the night. Taylor has two multi-hit games in a row.

Freddie Freeman had a two-run home run in the eighth, his second hit of the game and fifth hit in two games in this series. Freeman and Trea Turner homered in the same game four times last season. This was their first time doing so in 2023.

Things got so bad for the Phillies that they brought in infielder Kody Clemens to pitch for a second straight night. This time, Clemens allowed three hits and a walk.

The Dodgers have scored at least six runs in four of the five games on the homestand, and they’ve won all five games, with one more contest coming Wednesday.

Tuesday particulars

Home runs: Freddie Freeman (5); Trea Turner (3)

WP — Julio Urías (4-3): 7 IP, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 walk, 10 strikeouts

LP — Matt Strahm (2-3): 3⅓ IP, 6 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

Up next

One more game left on the homestand for Wednesday afternoon (1:10 p.m., SportsNet LA), with Gavin Stone set to make his major league debut for the Dodgers, facing Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola.