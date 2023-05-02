J.D. Martinez will miss Padres series, Bryce Harper will face Dodgers Tuesday

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez is eligible to return from the injured list on Friday, but he won’t be ready to play during the weekend series against the Padres in San Diego, manager Dave Roberts said on Monday.

Roberts was placed on the injured list Friday with lower back tightness, retroactive to April 25.

“J.D. is recovering well,” Roberts said Monday. “I think the earliest you could have a conversation about him potentially being available is in Milwaukee.”

The Dodgers play the Brewers for three games from May 8-10.

The Phillies will have a new designated hitter on Tuesday, when Bryce Harper is activated off the injured list just over five months after Tommy John surgery.

“There are just a few guys on the planet in different sports that can overcome this at that kind of pace,” Roberts said. “It’s incredible.”

Well before batting practice, Harper was on the field at Dodger Stadium, taking grounders at first base. Roberts was on the third base side of the field talking with some Dodgers, and had this exchange.

“Take three more days,” Roberts yelled across the infield.

“I’m just going to suck for two days,” Harper said, laughing.

Roberts later joked he didn’t think he was able to convince Harper to sit out this series.