Dodgers notes: Julio Urías, Justin Turner, Bradley Zimmer

After the Dodgers pitched their fourth shutout of the season on Friday night to beat the Cardinals, a game finished off by a scoreless inning from Tyler Cyr, called up from Triple-A earlier in the day, here are a few stories to start your weekend.

Julio Urías has allowed the most home runs allowed in the majors, the 14 long balls tied with Jordan Lyles of the Royals. Four of those came in one inning in a disaster start Thursday against the Cardinals. But the problem wasn’t that Urías was tipping pitches. As pitching coach Mark Prior told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, “I think most of those, if you go back and look, were right down the middle. Mistake pitches.”

Current Red Sox first baseman and DH Justin Turner told Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times he had “no idea” why he’s not with the Dodgers this year, though the story also explains why — he wanted a multi-year (which he got from Boston) while the Dodgers preferred a one-year deal like the one J.D. Martinez signed with Los Angeles.

Veteran outfielder Bradley Zimmer, a non-roster invitee in Dodgers camp who hit .219/.322/.343 with a 60 wRC+ in Triple-A Oklahoma City, was released on Thursday and signed a minor league contract with the Red Sox on Friday, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

Old friend Andrew Vasquez, the left-hander who pitched two games in September for the Dodgers in 2021, has a 1.47 ERA in 18⅓ innings in the Phillies bullpen. Michael Ajeto at Baseball Prospectus wrote about the unique way Vasquez is finding success, by throwing his fastball only roughly one-tenth of the time.

Start your weekend on a high note by reading this incredible story from Ryan Fagan at The Sporting News about Greg Poole, a man with two intertwined passions: card collecting and charity work.