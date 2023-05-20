 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v St. Louis Cardinals

May 20: Cardinals 6, Dodgers 5

Contributors: Stacie Wheeler and Eric Stephen
Victor González allowed a three-run home run to Nolan Gorman in the eighth inning to break a tie. The Dodgers rallied for two in the ninth inning but left the tying run in scoring position in a loss to the Cardinals on Saturday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

May 18, 2023, 5:03am PDT