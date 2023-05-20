May 20: Cardinals 6, Dodgers 5

Victor González allowed a three-run home run to Nolan Gorman in the eighth inning to break a tie. The Dodgers rallied for two in the ninth inning but left the tying run in scoring position in a loss to the Cardinals on Saturday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
Filed under:
- Stream
5 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
May 18, 2023, 5:03am PDT
May 18, 2023, 5:03am PDT
-
-
May 20
Julio Urías placed on injured list with left hamstring strain
Dodgers starter Julio Urías was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, leaving the team with three active starting pitchers on the roster, and holes to fill coming Monday and Tuesday.
-
-
May 20
Phillies claim Dylan Covey off waivers from the Dodgers
Dylan Covey, who was pressed into emergency relief duty for the Dodgers on Wednesday but then designated for assignment on Thursday, was claimed off waivers on Saturday by the Phillies.
-
May 18
Dodgers vs. Cardinals series info, St. Louis edition
The Dodgers head to St. Louis to play the Cardinals in a three-game series at Busch Stadium, the second meeting between these two teams this season.