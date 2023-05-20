Julio Urías placed on 15-day injured list with left hamstring strain

The Dodgers starting rotation depth chart is razor thin at the moment, with the latest blow Julio Urías landing on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with a strained left hamstring.

The roster move is retroactive to Friday, which means the earliest Urías could return is June 3. But the Dodgers don’t have time to look that far ahead, as they have two rotation spots to fill in the coming week.

Gavin Stone seems like the obvious choice to start Monday for what would have been Dustin May’s spot, before May landed on the injured list with an elbow injury which is expected to sideline him for at least 4-6 weeks. Now Tuesday is vacant as well, as Urías would have started that game against the Braves in Atlanta.

Urías is coming off his worst start of the season, allowing six runs in three innings against the Cardinals on Thursday, with all six runs coming in the third inning, including tying a dubious Dodgers record by giving up four home runs in one inning.

On the season, Urías is tied for the major league lead with 14 home runs, which has inflated his ERA to 4.39 through 10 starts.

Bobby Miller struck out six in six innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, and would be in line to start Tuesday in the majors if the Dodgers so choose. But that was also only the fourth start this season for Miller, who was sidelined during spring training with shoulder soreness.

Michael Grove, another Dodgers starting pitcher on the injured list, was with the team in St. Louis this week but is set to begin a rehab assignment with Oklahoma City soon, Dave Roberts told reporters on Saturday in St. Louis.

But there’s a long way to go between Saturday and Tuesday, and the Dodgers have to fill innings in between.

For now, pitchers Wander Suero was recalled, giving the Dodgers 10 active relievers and only three starters on the active roster. It’s been quite a busy week for the Dodgers bullpen, covering 30 of the team’s 47 innings in five games.