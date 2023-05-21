Chris Newell homers twice for Rancho Cucamonga, again

Saturday in the Dodgers minors saw a long winning streak snapped, the 40-man Drillers thrive, and a home run barrage continued in Low-A.

Player of the day

Centerfielder Chris Newell hit two home runs for the second time in three days, continuing a hot week for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga. He hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning, and added a solo shot in the eighth.

The Dodgers’ 13th-round draft pick last year out of Virginia has a nine-game hitting streak, during which he’s hitting .351/.455/.892 with six home runs and two doubles.

Newell leads the California League with 12 home runs, a 1.041 OPS, .638 slugging percentage, and ranks second in the league in RBI (31) and runs scored (32). Newell also leads the Quakes with seven stolen bases.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City’s 10-game wins steak is over, thanks to allowing a run in the 10th and 11th innings in a loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros). Ryan Ward had two hits, including an RBI single.

Nick Robertson wild pitched the free runner to third base to open the 10th, then allowed an RBI single for an unearned run. After Oklahoma City matched in the bottom of the frame thanks to two fly balls, Adam Kolarek got the first two outs in the top of the 11th before allowing a two-out single for Sugar Land’s game-winning run.

Checking in on a few other non-40-man relievers who are doing well in Triple-A, lefty Bryan Hudson struck out two and walked one, recording five outs. He has a 1.80 ERA with a 44-percent strikeout rate. Right-hander Tayler Scott struck out two and recorded four outs, lowering his ERA to 1.08 with a 29.4-percent strikeout rate.

Double-A Tulsa

The three Drillers on the Dodgers 40-man roster combined to drive in all four runs, which held up in a win over the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros).

Jorbit Vivas homered, and Diego Cartaya had an RBI single. Eddys Leonard hit a two-run double. Leonard had no extra-base hits in April, but has 14 extra-base hits in May, including 11 doubles and three home runs.

Leonard Bringing Ramos & Vargas home pic.twitter.com/kw8tJJ0w5b — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) May 21, 2023

Nick Nastrini allowed one run in 4⅔ innings, with five strikeouts. He’s allowed eight runs in six starts this season.

High-A Great Lakes

A five-run second inning sake Great Lakes in a shutout loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers).

Jerming Rosario couldn’t get out of the second inning, with all five runs in the frame charged to his ledger. He allowed five hits, including a triple, recorded five outs, walked two and threw two wild pitches in his second game in High-A.

The Loons had six hits, including two each by Austin Gauthier and Damon Keith. Dalton Rushing doubled, as did Keith.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes hit three home runs in a road win over the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs). In addition to the two shots by Newell, Rayne Doncon also went deep.

Catcher Thayron Liranzo, whose nine home runs on the season is second in the California League to Newell, had two singles, a walk, and scored a run in Saturday’s win.

Transactions

Triple-A: Wander Suero was recalled to the Dodgers. Marshall Kasowski rejoined Oklahoma City from extended spring training. The right hander pitched twice in relief in Triple-A in early April, allowing three runs in two innings.

Saturday scores

Sunday schedule