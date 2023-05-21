May 21: Cardinals 10, Dodgers 5

Clayton Kershaw couldn’t complete the fourth inning, and the Dodgers allowed double-digit runs to the Cardinals for the second time in four days, falling on Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
May 18, 2023, 5:03am PDT
May 21
Kershaw has Dodgers’ latest short start in loss to Cardinals
Clayton Kershaw failed to complete the fourth inning, and the Dodgers bullpen crumbled after a week of having to pitch too many innings, falling to the Cardinals for a second straight game.
May 21
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game VII chat
The Dodgers finish off a four-game series with the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
May 18
Dodgers vs. Cardinals series info, St. Louis edition
The Dodgers head to St. Louis to play the Cardinals in a three-game series at Busch Stadium, the second meeting between these two teams this season.