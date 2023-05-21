 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals

May 21: Cardinals 10, Dodgers 5

LA loses 2 in a row for first time since April 26-27

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Clayton Kershaw couldn’t complete the fourth inning, and the Dodgers allowed double-digit runs to the Cardinals for the second time in four days, falling on Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

3 Total Updates Since
May 18, 2023, 5:03am PDT