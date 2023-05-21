Dodgers will call up Bobby Miller to start Tuesday, per reports

The Dodgers lost both Dustin May and Julio Urías to injury this week, and at the moment technically only have three starting pitchers on the active roster. That changes Monday, when Gavin Stone is expected to be called up from Triple-A to take May’s spot in the series opener against the Braves.

The Tuesday start, vacated by Urías and his left hamstring injury, will reportedly go to Bobby Miller, per multiple reports.

Dodgers are calling up top prospect RHP Bobby Miller, sources tell @BallySports and @Stadium. Miller is @MLBPipeline’s No. 19 prospect and will make his debut Tuesday night in Atlanta vs. Spencer Strider. — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) May 21, 2023

Dodgers are planning on calling up Bobby Miller to start on Tuesday night, source confirms to The Athletic. @Russ_Dorsey1 had it. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 21, 2023

Miller entered the year as the consensus Dodgers top pitching prospect, but didn’t pitch during spring training while dealing with shoulder soreness. Miller had his best start of the season on Wednesday, striking out six in six innings, allowing only a run on two hits for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

He’s be pitching Tuesday on five days rest.

But that followed an uneven first three starts. Overall, Miller has a 5.65 ERA and a 19.7-percent strikeout rate in four starts this season.

Under normal circumstances, the Dodgers might have waited on Miller, gaining more distance from the shoulder soreness. However, the state of the Dodgers pitching depth chart is far from ordinary at the moment, and Miller is a live and ready arm, fulfilling the necessary requirements of a team desperate to fill innings.

Since Wednesday, the Dodgers have added four pitchers to the roster, two of which were jettisoned after pitching in bulk relief. Dylan Covey already found a new home with the Phillies. This quartet doesn’t even include Justin Bruihl, who was sent down Wednesday but returned Thursday after May injured his elbow.

Entering Sunday, the Dodgers this week have gotten 22 innings from starting pitchers in six games, and 33 innings from the bullpen.

The Dodgers will need to make a corresponding transaction in order to add Miller to the 40-man roster.