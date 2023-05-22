Michael Grove starts rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City

Dodgers pitcher Michael Grove began a rehab assignment on Sunday with Triple-A Oklahoma City, a month after landing on the injured list with a right groin strain.

He struck out seven in 4⅓ innings in his first game back, allowing a pair of solo home runs in the outing, throwing 64 pitches. Grove also worked around a double and walk in the first inning.

Michael Grove wraps up his rehab outing this afternoon.



4.1 IP | 3 H | 2 R | 2 ER | BB | 7 K



Game tied, 2-2, in the 6th inning. pic.twitter.com/TBSkjZpLeg — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) May 21, 2023

Grove averaged 95.4 mph on his fastball on Sunday, up 1.5 mph from April, and up 1 mph over his time in the majors last season. He induced 13 swinging strikes, 11 on the slider.

Grove began the season in the Dodgers rotation, allowing 15 runs in 16 innings, with 14 strikeouts and seven walks.

Player of the day

Alex Vesia struck out four of his five batters faced, continuing a strong run for Triple-A Oklahoma City. The left-hander allowed a single to his first batter of the seventh, but then struck out the next three to end the inning. Vesia struck out the first batter of the eighth, too.

The left-hander was off to a terrible start with the Dodgers, then after getting optioned on May 3, he allowed five runs in his first game in Triple-A, including the ultra-rare two home runs by left-handed batters against him. But since then, Vesia has seven consecutive scoreless appearances, striking out 16 of his 29 batters faced (55.2 percent), allowing only four walks and four singles.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

For the sixth-time in 21 home games, Oklahoma City got a walk-off win, beating the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros). Down 4-2 in the eighth, doubles maestro Devin Mann instead hit a two-run home run, tying the game.

The first three OKC batters walked to open the ninth, but after a groundout and strikeout the rally was lessened. But a wild pitch by Austin Davis brought home the winning run.

WILD PITCH! DODGERS WIN!



WALK-OFF #6! pic.twitter.com/37W7jQ2s0E — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) May 21, 2023

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers suffered a walk-off loss to the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros), spoiling a pair of strong performances.

River Ryan worked around four hits and three walks to pitch 4⅓ scoreless innings, striking out three, lowering his ERA to 2.17.

Eddys Leonard continued his extra-base hit barrage with a two-run home run, and also had a run-scoring single.

High-A Great Lakes

Three Loons home runs drove Sunday’s win over the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers). Alex Freeland hit a two-run shot in the fourth, Damon Keith added a two-run shot in the seventh, and Austin Gauthier added a solo shot in the eighth. Keith had two hits.

A 2-run homer from Damon Keith to extend the lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the 7th pic.twitter.com/csMubNN063 — Great Lakes Loons (@greatlakesloons) May 21, 2023

Gauthier started at left field, the third time he’s done so in eight days, the first time in the outfield for Gauthier, who played only in the infield as a pro and at Hofstra.

Justin Wrobleski struck out four in five innings, allowing two runs for the win. Reliever Aldry Acosta followed with five outs of scoreless relief with two strikeouts and a walk, lowering his ERA to 1.47.

Dalton Rushing was hit by a pitch in the first inning, then struck out swinging in the third. After the latter, Rushing was complaining to home plate umpire Juan Gomez heading back to the dugout, presumably regarding the two called strikes in the at-bat. He was ejected before the fourth inning started.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Thayron Liranzo hit two home runs, including a grand slam, in the first two innings in the Quakes’ win over the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs). Liranzo, the catcher who was at designated hitter on Sunday, is hitting .287/.406/.617 with 11 home runs, the latter second in the California League to teammate Chris Newell.

Kenneth Betancourt homered and doubled. Rayne Doncon homered and drove in three.

Transactions

Triple-A: Michael Grove began a rehab assignment. Pitcher Keegan Curtis was assigned to Oklahoma City, and got the win in his 2023 debut.

Sunday scores

Tuesday schedule