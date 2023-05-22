Dodgers vs. Braves series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The teams with the top two records in the National League will face off for three games, with the Dodgers playing the Braves beginning Monday night in Atlanta.

Dustin May and Julio Urías got injured last week for Los Angeles, and their spots will be filled in the first two games of this series by Gavin Stone and, reportedly, Bobby Miller.

The Braves are without Max Fried, who landed on the injured list two weeks ago with a left forearm strain. Fried finished second in National League Cy Young voting last year, with Urías third.

The Dodgers rank first in the National League in runs scored, with the Braves second. Atlanta is best in run prevention, with the Dodgers fifth.

Freddie Freeman was 8-for-23 (.348) with two home runs and a double in six games against his old team last year, including 4-for-12 (.333) in his first three games back in Atlanta.

Tuesday night’s game will be nationally televised by TBS, though that broadcast will be blacked out locally.

Dodgers vs. Braves schedule

Monday, 4:20 p.m. PT

Gavin Stone vs. Charlie Morton

SportsNet LA

Tuesday, 4:20 p.m.

Bobby Miller vs. Spencer Strider

SportsNet LA, TBS (out of market)

Wednesday, 4:20 p.m.

Tony Gonsolin vs. Bryce Elder

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)