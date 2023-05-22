Clayton Kershaw placed on bereavement leave

Clayton Kershaw was placed on the bereavement list by the Dodgers on Monday, leaving the team to be home with his family after the death of his mother Marianne.

Kershaw’s mother passed away on May 13, and the left-hander made two starts since.

He allowed six runs on 12 hits in 7⅔ innings, with 13 strikeouts and four walks, losing to both the Twins and Cardinals. It marked just the second time in his career that he failed to last longer than four innings in consecutive starts, the last coming August 23-28, 2008, the 15th and 16th starts during his rookie season.

“He said after the last [start] there was fatigue, just body fatigue. We were hoping that that was just a one-time deal, and he would come back and reset in this one,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters in St. Louis on Sunday, per SportsNet LA. “I haven’t talked to him yet, but it showed a lot of similarities to that last one as far as fatigue.

“I know health-wise he’s fine, but the fact of the matter is that the ball just wasn’t coming out like we’re used to these last two [starts].”

Roberts also said Kershaw would be back to start against the Rays on Saturday, which would be on five days rest. MLB bereavement list is a minimum of three days, and can last up to seven days.

After last Tuesday’s start against the Twins was when Kershaw first spoke publicly about his mother’s death, and he thanked those who offered condolences.

“It’s been humbling to see how many people have reached out. I’m thankful for that,” he said. “She was a great lady, and thank you to everybody that reached out.”

The Dodgers called up Tayler Scott from Triple-A as a fresh arm in relief. Room on the 40-man roster was made with Wander Suero getting designated for assignment.

Scott had a 1.08 ERA in 16 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, with 20 strikeouts and 10 walks in 16⅔ innings. He last pitched on Saturday, striking out two of his four batters faced in 1⅓ innings.

The right-hander from South Africa was a non-roster invitee in spring training after signing a minor league deal with the Dodgers in January. Scott pitched in parts of two seasons in the majors, in 2019 with the Mariners and Orioles and in 2022 with the Padres, with an 11.12 ERA in 28⅓ innings, with 27 strikeouts and 17 walks.

In between, Scott pitched two years for Hiroshima in Japan, with a 4.02 ERA, 68 strikeouts, and 20 walks in 71⅔ innings. Scott, who is wearing number 61, turns 31 years old on June 1.