Gavin Stone recalled from Triple-A to start for Dodgers

The Dodgers recalled Gavin Stone from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday to start the series opener against the Braves. Stone’s second major league start is expected to be a runway for the right-hander, filling in for the injured Dustin May in the Dodgers rotation.

In his major league debut on May 3 against the Phillies, Stone allowed five runs (four earned) in four innings. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters in St. Louis on Sunday that Stone has moved past the first-start jitters. From Joe Harris at MLB.com:

“I think the unfamiliarity, the novelty of it, I think that we’ve already done that,” Roberts said. “And I think he’s thrown the baseball better in general. The changeup is better, the fastball command is better. So, I just think that that second time around, I think that he’ll be a lot more comfortable than he was the first time.”

In his last four starts for Oklahoma City, including two before his major league debut and two after, Stone has a 1.74 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 11 walks in 20⅔ innings. That includes striking out 10 in 5⅔ innings against Sugar Land last Tuesday, both season highs for the right-hander.

To make room for Stone on the active roster, the Dodgers designated Wander Suero for assignment.

Suero has pitched in low-leverage situation in his four games with the Dodgers during his two stints in the majors this month, with an 8.10 ERA in 6⅔ innings, and seven strikeouts against four walks. Suero threw 39 pitches in two innings on Sunday in St. Louis, allowing three runs.