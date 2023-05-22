May 22: Dodgers 8, Braves 6

The Dodgers got a combined seven hits and three home runs from J.D. Martinez and Freddie Freeman in a comeback win over the Braves on Monday at Truist Park in Atlanta.
May 22, 2023, 5:01am PDT
May 22
Martinez, Freeman power Dodgers comeback over Braves
J.D. Martinez homered twice and had four hits. Freddie Freeman had three hits, including the go-ahead three-run home run in the Dodgers comeback win over the Braves in Atlanta.
May 22
Dodgers vs. Braves Game I chat
The Dodgers start a three-game series with the Braves on Monday night at Truist Park in Atlanta.
May 22
Kershaw on bereavement leave, Tayler Scott joins ‘pen
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw was placed on the bereavement list, going to be with his family after the death of his mother Marianne on May 13.
May 22
Gavin Stone recalled from Triple-A, Suero DFA’d
The Dodgers recalled pitcher Gavin Stone from Triple-A to start Monday against the Braves, and designated reliever Wander Suero for assignment.
May 22
Gavin Stone & Bobby Miller time for the Dodgers
Gavin Stone and Bobby Miller, the Dodgers top two pitching prospects, will start the first two games against the Braves.
May 22
Dodgers vs. Braves series info
The Dodgers move on to Atlanta to play the Braves in a three-game series at Truist Park, a battle between National League division leaders.