 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLB: MAY 23 Dodgers at Braves

May 23: Dodgers 8, Braves 1

Contributors: Estevão Maximo, Eric Stephen, and Devin Csigi
/ new

Bobby Miller pitched five strong innings to win his major league debut, backed by a Dodgers offense that scored eight runs for a second straight night to beat the Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta.

7 Total Updates Since
May 21, 2023, 9:09am PDT