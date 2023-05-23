May 23: Dodgers 8, Braves 1

Bobby Miller pitched five strong innings to win his major league debut, backed by a Dodgers offense that scored eight runs for a second straight night to beat the Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta.
May 21, 2023, 9:09am PDT
-
May 23
Will Smith, J.D. Martinez back Bobby Miller’s win in his debut
-
May 23
Dodgers vs. Braves Game II chat
The Dodgers play the Braves on Tuesday night at Truist Park in Atlanta.
-
May 23
Bobby Miller called up, Dustin May moved to 60-day IL
The Dodgers called up top pitching prospect to make his major league debut, and Dustin May was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster. Reliever Tyler Cyr was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement.
-
May 23
Breaking down Braves starter Spencer Strider
With the Dodgers battling the Braves, a closer look at Atlanta right-hander Spencer Strider, who starts on Tuesday night at Truist Park in Atlanta.
-
May 22
Gavin Stone & Bobby Miller time for the Dodgers
Gavin Stone and Bobby Miller, the Dodgers top two pitching prospects, will start the first two games against the Braves.
-
May 22
Dodgers vs. Braves series info
The Dodgers move on to Atlanta to play the Braves in a three-game series at Truist Park, a battle between National League division leaders.
-
May 21
Reports: Dodgers will call up Bobby Miller to start Tuesday
The Dodgers will call up top pitching prospect Bobby Miller to start Tuesday in Atlanta, filling in for a starting rotation that lost pitchers Dustin May and Julio Urías in the last week.