Dodgers call up Bobby Miller for debut, transfer Dustin May to 60-day injured list

The Dodgers called up top pitching prospect Bobby Miller to make his major league debut on Tuesday night against the Braves in Atlanta.

Miller’s the third Dodger to debut in 2023, along with infielder Michael Busch (April 25) and pitcher Gavin Stone (May 3), the latter making his second start in Monday’s series opener.

After he was sidelined by shoulder soreness during spring training, Miller had a 5.65 ERA in four starts in Triple-A Oklahoma City with 12 strikeouts and six walks in 14⅓ innings. His latest start was his best of the year, striking out six in six innings while allowing one run. Miller will be pitching on five days rest on Tuesday.

Before the season, Miller was the consensus top Dodgers pitching prospect, with an average ranking of 26th among MLB prospects. In updated rankings after the first month of the season, Baseball America rated Miller as the 15th-best prospect in baseball, and MLB Pipeline tabbed Miller at No. 19.

To make room for Miller on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred Dustin May to the 60-day injured list. The outlook for May’s elbow injury was always going to be long-term, with previous estimates at four to six weeks at a minimum. This move just means that his earliest possible return would be July 17, after the All-Star break.

Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic reported that May won’t throw for six weeks after getting an injection of platelet-rich plasma into his elbow on Monday.

On the active roster, reliever Tyler Cyr was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement. Cyr was called up from Triple-A on Friday and pitched twice in St. Louis, totaling 1⅔ scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Cyr’s IL move is retroactive to Sunday, meaning the earliest he can be activated is June 5.