May 24: Braves 4, Dodgers 3

Tony Gonsolin was the first Dodgers starter to pitch into the sixth inning in 11 games, but allowed two home runs. Los Angeles came back to tie against the Braves bullpen, but Atlanta got the walk-off win in the ninth inning on Wednesday night at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
May 22, 2023, 5:01am PDT
May 22, 2023, 5:01am PDT
-
May 24
Wasted opportunities prevent rare Dodgers sweep in Atlanta
The Dodgers had a bunch of early chances, but failed to capitalize on offense early. They tied the game late, but the Braves walked it off with a run in the ninth to prevent a Dodgers sweep in Atlanta.
-
May 24
Dodgers vs. Braves Game III chat
The Dodgers finish off a three-game series against the Braves on Wednesday night at Truist Park in Atlanta.
-
May 22
Dodgers vs. Braves series info
The Dodgers move on to Atlanta to play the Braves in a three-game series at Truist Park, a battle between National League division leaders.