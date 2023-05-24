 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves

May 24: Braves 4, Dodgers 3

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
/ new

Tony Gonsolin was the first Dodgers starter to pitch into the sixth inning in 11 games, but allowed two home runs. Los Angeles came back to tie against the Braves bullpen, but Atlanta got the walk-off win in the ninth inning on Wednesday night at Truist Park in Atlanta.

3 Total Updates Since
May 22, 2023, 5:01am PDT