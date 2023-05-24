Emmet Sheehan strikes out 9 for Tulsa, Maddux Bruns has best start for Great Lakes

Tuesday night in the Dodgers minors was a nice showcase for a pair of 2021 draftees.

Player of the day

Emmet Sheehan struck out nine of his 15 batters faced on Tuesday night for Double-A Tulsa, allowing no hits in four scoreless innings. He walked three and was pulled after 77 pitches, but extended his scoreless streak to four starts and 18⅔ innings.

Strikeout number 9️⃣ for Emmet Sheehan! pic.twitter.com/qWlEr2D6dj — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) May 24, 2023

Sheehan on the season leads all of the minors with 67 strikeouts in his nine appearances, including eight starts. He has a 1.66 ERA and 44.7-percent strikeout rate in his 38 innings, with 13 walks.

With both Gavin Stone and Bobby Miller in the Dodgers rotation at the moment, and Dylan Covey on the Phillies, Triple-A Oklahoma City is without three of its starting pitchers. Should OKC need some reinforcements, the 23-year-old Sheehan — the Dodgers’ sixth-round draft pick in 2021 out of Boston College — sure seems like a good candidate for a promotion.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Down two runs late, Oklahoma City scored four runs in the eighth then added two insurance runs in the ninth to beat the Sacramento River Cats (Giants).

Ryan Ward and Justin Yurchak had RBI doubles in the eighth, and Hunter Feduccia added an RBI single. Luke Williams hit a two-run home run in the ninth.

Andre Jackson was the bulk pitcher for Oklahoma City on Tuesday — following opener Bryan Hudson, who got four outs — and pitched three innings, his longest appearance in Triple-A this season. But he also walked five and allowed three runs, striking out four.

Double-A Tulsa

All the runs came after the sixth inning in Tulsa’s comeback win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals). Eddys Leonard led off the 11th with his second double of the night, driving home free runner Jorbit Vivas for the walk-off win in a game the Drillers trailed 5-0. Leonard has 13 doubles and four home runs this season, all of those extra-base hits coming in May.

John Rooney allowed three runs in the seventh and Jake Pilarski gave up two in the eighth, but Tulsa tied things up with a five-run bottom of the eighth.

Catcher Carson Taylor was the designated hitter on Tuesday, and continued his red-hot May with three hits and two walks, driving in a run. During this month, Taylor is 14-for-34 (.412/.500/.735) in 11 games.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons didn’t allow a run until the ninth, but three runs in the final inning sent Great Lakes to a walk-off loss to the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals).

Great Lakes didn’t even have a hit until the eighth, but they got two hits with a stolen base in between in the final two innings to score once in each frame.

After three scoreless innings of relief, Orlando Ortiz-Mayr allowed two singles with a hit by pitch sandwiched in between to open the ninth, ending his night. Michael Hobbs allowed a game-tying sacrifice fly, then after an intentional walk to load the bases, Peoria squeezed home the game-winner.

Left-hander Maddux Bruns had his best start since joining the Loons, striking out five in four scoreless innings. He walked his first batter of the game, but promptly picked him off, then after allowing a pair of two-out singles in the first inning, Bruns retired his final 10 batters faced, with nothing leaving the infield.

Bruns, the Dodgers’ first-round draft pick in 2021, allowed six runs in 7⅔ innings in his first two starts with Great Lakes after getting promoted to High-A, with more walks (eight) than strikeouts (four). But those two starts have only been a blip for the 20-year-old, who has a 2.20 ERA in nine starts between Low-A and High-A this year, with 42 strikeouts and 22 walks in 32⅔ innings.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes lost at home in 10 innings to the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres).

Jared Karros struck out six in four innings. He only allowed two hits, but one was a home run and the other a run-scoring double.

Chris Newell homered, his Cal-League-leading 13th of the season. Kenneth Betancourt had three singles and drove in a run.

Transactions

Triple-A: Bobby Miller got called up to make his major league debut. It went very well.

High-A: Kyle Nevin was activated from the injured list after missing 22 games with a shoulder injury, and doubled and scored on Tuesday. Right-hander Carlos Martinez joined the Quakes from extended spring training. Right-hander Darlin Pinales was moved to extended spring training after allowing 25 runs in 21 innings, with more walks (31) than strikeouts (24). Infielder Jose Izarra landed on the 7-day IL, retroactive to Monday.

Tuesday scores

Wednesday schedule