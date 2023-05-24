The highly anticipated debut of Bobby Miller catapulted the Dodgers to victory and a series win over the Atlanta Braves, giving Los Angeles with the best record in the National League so far this season.

Miller, who was ranked as the Dodgers No. 2 prospect (behind catcher Diego Cartaya), put up similar numbers when compared to most recent start in Triple-A Oklahoma City, finishing Tuesday with five strong innings, allowing just a single run and striking out five in the win. Miller also becomes the second Dodgers starter over the past six games to record a win, with the other being Tony Gonsolin in his win over the Cardinals.

When talking with Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA post-game, Miller reflected on how he was able to monitor his emotions and be in control of the game:

“I mean, I put on a good poker face. I was really nervous, but at the end of the day I just focused on my breathing. ‘It’s the same game,’ is what I kept telling myself as nervous as I was.”

"I put all my trust in Will, he's a great catcher. He called an amazing game, I didn't shake him off once. He took me to the promise land but getting the first pitch of the game as an out really helped me settle in."

