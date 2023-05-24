The highly anticipated debut of Bobby Miller catapulted the Dodgers to victory and a series win over the Atlanta Braves, giving Los Angeles with the best record in the National League so far this season.
Miller, who was ranked as the Dodgers No. 2 prospect (behind catcher Diego Cartaya), put up similar numbers when compared to most recent start in Triple-A Oklahoma City, finishing Tuesday with five strong innings, allowing just a single run and striking out five in the win. Miller also becomes the second Dodgers starter over the past six games to record a win, with the other being Tony Gonsolin in his win over the Cardinals.
When talking with Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA post-game, Miller reflected on how he was able to monitor his emotions and be in control of the game:
“I mean, I put on a good poker face. I was really nervous, but at the end of the day I just focused on my breathing. ‘It’s the same game,’ is what I kept telling myself as nervous as I was.”
"I put all my trust in Will, he's a great catcher. He called an amazing game, I didn't shake him off once. He took me to the promise land but getting the first pitch of the game as an out really helped me settle in." @BMilled15 on his MLB debut. pic.twitter.com/b4aMfa0tYC— SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 24, 2023
Links
- Manager Dave Roberts and Will Smith both chimed in on Marcell Ozuna’s backswing that connected with Smith’s catching helmet Monday night, as Fabian Ardaya and David O’Brien at The Athletic report.
- J.D. Martinez has led a power surge for the Dodgers that has seen him hit four home runs in as many games, along with the team connecting for five home runs already in the Atlanta series. Martinez commented on how the Dodgers are able to create an offensive spark at any given moment, as Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
- Ryan Fagan of The Sporting News breaks down how star rookie James Outman flew under the Dodgers’ radar heading into the regular season.
- Ardaya of The Athletic evaluates the severity of Dustin May’s recent flexor pronator strain, noting how he will be unable to throw for at least six weeks.
