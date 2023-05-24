 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers notes: Bobby Miller, Will Smith, J.D. Martinez

By Jacob Macofsky
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The highly anticipated debut of Bobby Miller catapulted the Dodgers to victory and a series win over the Atlanta Braves, giving Los Angeles with the best record in the National League so far this season.

Miller, who was ranked as the Dodgers No. 2 prospect (behind catcher Diego Cartaya), put up similar numbers when compared to most recent start in Triple-A Oklahoma City, finishing Tuesday with five strong innings, allowing just a single run and striking out five in the win. Miller also becomes the second Dodgers starter over the past six games to record a win, with the other being Tony Gonsolin in his win over the Cardinals.

When talking with Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA post-game, Miller reflected on how he was able to monitor his emotions and be in control of the game:

“I mean, I put on a good poker face. I was really nervous, but at the end of the day I just focused on my breathing. ‘It’s the same game,’ is what I kept telling myself as nervous as I was.”

Links

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...