Landon Knack tosses 7 scoreless innings for Tulsa

Three Dodgers affiliates needed 10 innings to decide things on Wednesday.

Player of the day

Sometimes it feels like this section of the minor league recap is reserved for a Tulsa pitcher, but it’s hard to argue after Landon Knack pitched seven scoreless innings on Wednesday in Double-A, throwing a season-high 86 pitches in the longest outing by a Dodgers minor league pitcher this season.

He allowed only four singles and struck out six, delivering his fifth straight start allowing zero or one run. The Dodgers’ second-round draft pick in 2020 has a sparkling 1.32 ERA in 41 innings this year, with 45 strikeouts (a 29-percent K rate) against only seven walks.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Once up 5-1, Oklahoma City got walked off in the 10th inning in a a road loss to the Sacramento River Cats (Giants).

Oklahoma City took the lead with a four-run fifth inning, highlighted by a three-run double from catcher Hunter Feduccia. Sacramento tied things with a three-run home run off Mark Washington in the eighth.

With the free runner in the 10th, Keegan Curtis walked a batter and allowed a walk-off single without recording an out.

Michael Busch had three hits. Matt Andriese pitched into the sixth inning, and allowed only one unearned run.

Gus Varland pitched a perfect ninth inning to send the game into extra innings, in his first game back since getting returned to the Dodgers from the Brewers.

Alex Vesia’s scoreless streak was snapped at seven straight appearances, though he did record five outs in relief on Wednesday, striking out two. He walked a batter in the sixth inning, then allowed an infield single in the seventh. Vesia’s only run allowed was thanks to a passed ball, a groundout, and a wild pitch. The run was unearned.

Double-A Tulsa

Knack was matched for seven innings by Noah Cameron, and neither team scored in the first nine innings. But the Drillers walked off the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals) when Kody Hoese delivered the sacrifice fly to score free runner Diego Cartaya in the 10th inning.

WALK OFF WIN FOR THE 2ND NIGHT IN A ROW! pic.twitter.com/KPcj5I9fTg — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) May 25, 2023

It was the second walk-off win in two games in the series for the Drillers.

Tulsa only had three hits in the game, and Northwest Arkansas five. Hoese had one of the Drillers’ three hits, stole a base, and also walked in addition to his game-winning out.

High-A Great Lakes

Up 3-0 in the first, the Loons gradually saw that lead disappear, forcing an extra inning. But Great Lakes rallied for four in the top of the 10th to beat the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals).

Alex Freeland doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th, and Taylor Young singled home two more. A forceout brought home the fourth run of the inning. Freeland had three hits.

Damon Keith homered, a three-run shot that gave the Loons their first-inning advantage.

Ronan Kopp was solid in his four innings, allowing only a run on three hits, with four strikeouts. But the number to watch for the left-hander is walks, and he issued only one on Wednesday, matching his season-best, after walking 17 batters in 17 innings over his last five starts.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Starter Chris Campos gave up five runs in the third inning in the Quakes’ loss to the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres). Rancho Cucamonga trailed by eight runs before scoring.

Left fielder Nick Biddison had two of the Quakes’ four hits, including a triple.

Transaction

Triple-A: Right-hander Gus Varland was added to Oklahoma City’s roster.

Wednesday scores

Thursday schedule