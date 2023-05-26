Dodgers vs. Rays series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers have the second-best record in the National League, and the Rays have the best record in the majors. The two teams meet for the first time since the 2020 World Series with a three-game series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Tyler Glasnow makes his first start of the season on Saturday for the Rays after missing eight weeks with an oblique strain. He’ll go against Clayton Kershaw, back from the bereavement list, which makes for a rematch of Games 1 and 5 of the 2020 World Series, both won by Kershaw and the Dodgers.

Tampa Bay will use left-hander Jalen Beeks as an opener on Friday, then Beeks will be trading places with right-hander Cooper Criswell as the bulk pitcher, per Marc Topkin at the Tampa Bay Times.

Sunday’s starting pitcher for the Rays is TBD, but it might be Taj Bradley. If Bradley gets the call, it would be a battle of rookies with Gavin Stone, both of whom were rated among the top 60 prospects in the sport before the season.

The Dodgers are 10-7 in interleague play against the Rays, including 5-5 at Tropicana Field.

Sunday’s game is the earliest start time of the season for the Dodgers (8:35 a.m. in Los Angeles), with the series finale exclusively streamed on Peacock. Brian Burke will call play-by-play alongside one analyst from each team — Orel Hershiser and Brian Anderson.

James Outman will be mic’d up during the Peacock broadcast.

Dodgers vs. Rays schedule

Friday, 3:40 p.m. PT

Noah Syndergaard vs. Jalen Beeks (opener)

SportsNet LA

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Tyler Glasnow

SportsNet LA

Sunday, 8:35 a.m.

Gavin Stone vs. TBA

Peacock